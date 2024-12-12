Queen Camilla spreads Holiday cheer by letting children deck the halls

Queen Camilla decorating with kids from Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s charity.

Queen Camilla brought festive joy to Clarence House this afternoon, hosting seriously ill children to help decorate her Christmas tree in a heartwarming holiday tradition.

The children, supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, were treated to a surprise visit from Father Christmas himself.

The Queen, looked stunning in a royal blue velvet midi dress and dark suede boots as she warmly welcomed her guests.

Before getting started with the decorations, the children were entertained by a lively performance from the Band and Bugles of The Rifles.

For 19 years, she has made it a special tradition to invite these families to help decorate her tree, bringing them a moment of cheer during the holiday season.

Today’s festivities included decorating, enjoying sausages and mash for lunch, and creating memories full of festive fun and laughter.

During the afternoon, Camilla had a delightful exchange with Santa, who gave her a festive surprise.

"Hello Santa, and a very happy Christmas to you," she greeted. Santa, in his jolly spirit, replied, "I’m pleased to tell you that you are on the good list again this year," before handing her a gift.

"Oh, am I? I’m delighted!" Camilla responded with a smile, accepting the present graciously.

"You are very kind. Thanks so much for coming," she added, radiating holiday cheer as the festive celebrations continued.