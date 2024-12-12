 
Thursday December 12, 2024
Selena says yes! Inside the jaw-dropping value of marquise-cut diamond

Selena Gomez’s engagement: Taco bell, romance, and a ring

By Web Desk
December 12, 2024
Benny Blanco’s proposal steals the spotlight.

Selena Gomez’s dazzling engagement ring has set hearts racing and jaws dropping, with its value now revealed to be a staggering £800,000 ($1 million).

The 32-year-old singer and actress took fans by surprise on Wednesday night, announcing her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco after a year and a half of dating. 

Selena shared the exciting news with her 422 million Instagram followers, posting a series of photos that showcased her massive diamond ring alongside the heartfelt caption: "Forever begins now…"

The show-stopping piece, featuring an 8-carat marquise-cut diamond set on a yellow gold pavé band, has been described as both "exquisite and timeless." 

Laura Taylor, a specialist jeweller from Lorel Diamonds, told MailOnline: "Benny’s choice of engagement ring for Selena perfectly complements her style. 

The marquise-cut diamond is truly incredible and makes for a striking yet elegant design."

The cut, known for its elongated and pointed shape, traces back to the 18th century when King Louis XV of France commissioned a diamond design inspired by the smile of his mistress, the Marquise de Pompadour.

The diamond is set on a yellow gold pavé band encrusted with smaller diamonds for extra sparkle. 

"The pavé band adds a layer of luxury, complementing the central diamond’s brilliance while maintaining an air of sophistication," Taylor added. 

She estimated the ring to feature a top-tier VVS1 clarity diamond with D-F color grading, cementing its elite status.