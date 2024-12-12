Selena says yes! Inside the jaw-dropping value of marquise-cut diamond

Selena Gomez’s dazzling engagement ring has set hearts racing and jaws dropping, with its value now revealed to be a staggering £800,000 ($1 million).
The 32-year-old singer and actress took fans by surprise on Wednesday night, announcing her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco after a year and a half of dating.
Selena shared the exciting news with her 422 million Instagram followers, posting a series of photos that showcased her massive diamond ring alongside the heartfelt caption: "Forever begins now…"
The show-stopping piece, featuring an 8-carat marquise-cut diamond set on a yellow gold pavé band, has been described as both "exquisite and timeless."
Laura Taylor, a specialist jeweller from Lorel Diamonds, told MailOnline: "Benny’s choice of engagement ring for Selena perfectly complements her style.
The marquise-cut diamond is truly incredible and makes for a striking yet elegant design."
The cut, known for its elongated and pointed shape, traces back to the 18th century when King Louis XV of France commissioned a diamond design inspired by the smile of his mistress, the Marquise de Pompadour.
The diamond is set on a yellow gold pavé band encrusted with smaller diamonds for extra sparkle.
"The pavé band adds a layer of luxury, complementing the central diamond’s brilliance while maintaining an air of sophistication," Taylor added.
She estimated the ring to feature a top-tier VVS1 clarity diamond with D-F color grading, cementing its elite status.
