Prince Harry lifts the veil on family rivalries in Netflix series

Prince Harry offers a rare glimpse into the complexities of father-son rivalries in the world of polo in his latest Netflix documentary series.

In a heartfelt exchange with Argentine polo icon Adolfo Cambiaso, Harry explores the emotional challenges of competing against family members.

The conversation highlights Cambiaso's experience facing off against his 18-year-old son, Poroto, on the field—a dynamic that blends competition with familial pride.

This revealing discussion is featured in the five-part series, the latest offering from Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions under their multi-million-dollar Netflix deal.

As the couple's third major project with the streaming giant, the series adds a unique and personal layer to their growing body of work.

Prince Harry delivers heartfelt praise in his latest Netflix series, commending Argentine polo legend Adolfo Cambiaso for fostering a unique bond through the sport. "You've created something special," Harry tells Cambiaso.

Cambiaso reflects on playing alongside his 18-year-old son, Poroto, saying, "You can play with your kid, something that you love." When Harry probes further—"Yeah, but what's it like playing against your kid?"—Cambiaso admits, "It's difficult.

And worse when you lose." The lighthearted conversation concludes with Harry quipping, "You're proud, but also angry," sparking shared laughter.

The series also captures Harry in action at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Florida last April, where his competitive streak shone through.

Professional player Louis Devaleix remarked, "Prince Harry was not relaxing and he wanted to win at all costs."

The Duke delivered a standout moment, scoring a goal that drew enthusiastic commentary: "Prince Harry on the move, working it. Oh, what a run. Ladies and gentlemen, what a run and what a goal by the prince."

Meghan Markle was a vision of elegance at the event, dressed in a cream halterneck gown and wearing what appeared to be Princess Diana's Cartier watch.

Beaming with pride, she cheered and clapped for Harry's efforts, even letting out a celebratory whoop as his team secured a 3-1 victory.

The day ended on a high note with Meghan presenting the trophy to The Duke.

Their affectionate podium kiss became a standout moment, capturing the couple's unity and joy amidst the excitement of the match.