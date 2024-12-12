Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Love birds 'crowned' as 2024's power couple

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: The power couple taking the world by storm

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “love story” is the one filling “blank spaces.”

Romance rumours between the singer-songwriter and Kansas City Chiefs tight end first emerged in September 2023, after Swift made several apperances at Kelce's NFL games.

Sparks were seemingly flying as Kelce extended an invitation to Swift to attend one of his games, following her Eras Tour performance at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023.

By October 2023, the pair had made their relationship public, walking hand-in-hand at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Since then, Swift has not shied away from expressing her admiration, whether it was with songs written for her beau in The Tortured Poets Department album, or making sharing a comment in various interviews.

“It’s the life I chose, I guess,” Kelce said about being Swift's "arm candy" during an interview with CBS Mornings in September 2024. “I have fun with it.”

Let’s walk through the complete timeline of the 'Swelce' romance.

Swift and Kelce's romance heated up in July 2023 when Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.



Travis gushes over Taylor:

On the New Heights podcast, Kelce gushed, "It was an unbelievable show... Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her." He even joked about wanting to give her a bracelet with his number on it.

Taylor attends first Travis game:

Swift revealed in December 2023 that she heard Kelce's podcast episode and decided to reach out. Their romance rumours intensified in September 2023 when Lover singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in Kelce's private suite.

After the game, Kelce praised Swift's bravery, saying on the podcast, "Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy."

Swift later confirmed they were already a couple by the time she attended the game, telling TIME, "We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew... By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

‘The couple’ rumours swirled:

Swift wore Kansas City Chiefs clothing, while Kelce wore a blue and white denim ensemble that was reminiscent of her 1989 album, as the two were spotted leaving the game together.

As per People magazine, once Swift heard about the invite to attend the football game, she didn't let a busy schedule stop her from accepting. "Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends," the source said. "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.'"

"She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday,” the source added.

The pair ‘hooked up’:

They are still in the "super, super early days" of getting to know one other, according to a source who spoke to the outlet about their relationship a day after their rumoured romance made headlines.

"They're having fun," added the insider, noting that Swift and Kelce had met prior to her attendance at the game.

"This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family."

The source added that after the game, Kelce "rented out a restaurant" for an intimate gathering with his friends and family, which Swift attended. "They were cute and normal, just hanging out and chatting," added the source. "They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure," said the source.

Travis teases his future with Taylor:

During an episode of his weekly podcast, Kelce noted, "I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend," as he reflected on his night with the Lavender Haze crooner.

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," Kelce said as he talked to his brother Jason about how he felt having the singer in his suite during the "exciting game."

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light," he said, adding that the cherry on top was that "the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course," noting their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kelce opened up about whether Swifties can expect to hear more from him about the singer and the NFL player's rumored romance in the future. He shared that "it is my personal life and I wanna respect both of our lives," adding that he'll be returning his focus to purely NFL-related content on future podcast episodes.

What Taylor Swift thinks of Travis Kelce:

A source discussed Swift and Kelce's developing affair with People magazine after the singer's performance at the Kansas City Chiefs game, stating that they are "still just getting to know each other."

"It's nothing too serious," the source said. An insider added that the pair haven't yet defined their relationship, saying, "He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating."

Travis’ mum’s first sighting with Taylor:

In October, Donna Kelce admitted she wasn't a Swiftie before meeting the pop singer, saying, "My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music." However, she went on to add, "but obviously, talent is talent."

The NFL mom went into additional depth about her life's path since her son was connected to Swift during an appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before,” Donna told host Jennifer Vickery Smith. “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before. So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”

Travis feels on ‘top of the world’:

Kelce, in October, alluded to his romance with Swift saying, "As all the attention comes...it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I'm even more on top of the world."

When asked how he's coping with the increased attention he's receiving due to his alleged relationship with Swift, Kelce responded that he's "learning" how to deal with "paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place" after reporters started to wait for him at his Kansas City home.

Taylor, Travis surprise fans with SNL cameo:

Swift and Kelce both made unexpected debuts on Saturday Night Live on October 14. Kelce made an appearance in a funny sketch about the NFL and its fixation with Taylor Swift coverage, while Swift assisted in introducing Ice Spice as the musical guest.

In NYC, the two were seen holding hands while attending the SNL after party at the event. A person who spoke to the outlet about the outing said, "Taylor and Travis were there all night and they were so smiley, they were so happy."

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s first PDA:

The Blank Space singer and Travis Kelce's romance continues to heat up. After attending a Kansas City Chiefs game, where Swift cheered on Kelce in a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt, the pair were spotted holding hands leaving the stadium.

They later had a date night at Argentine steakhouse Piropos in Missouri, arriving in Kelce's Rolls Royce and departing hand-in-hand. Photos also showed Swift kissing Kelce on the cheek while posing with his teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend.

Inside pair’s first holiday together:

The duo attended a Kansas City Chiefs holiday party at Miracle bar on December 1 where Swift was spotted chatting with Brittany Mahomes, who wore a matching reindeer onesie with her husband Patrick.

An onlooker told the outlet, "Everyone looked happy and festive" and there was "great energy" at the party. Swift's holiday song Christmas Tree Farm even played during the celebration. Brittany later shared a photo of their matching outfits on Instagram, captioned, "Falalalalalalalalala."

Taylor confirms her relationship with Travis:

The Anti-Hero hitmaker opened up about her romance with the athlete in a candid interview after being named Time's 2023 Person of the Year. She revealed that their relationship began when Kelce "very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell."

The two started hanging out soon after, and Swift expressed gratitude for the private time they had before their relationship was public. When asked about their first public appearance together at a Kansas City Chiefs game, Swift clarified, "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Taylor’s family spends Christmas with Travis:

Swift was spotted supporting Kelce in the stands during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. With her mother, father, and brother in the box, the singer turned the outing into a family event.

The pair was spotted walking hand in hand out of the stadium after the game. Swift donned a red jumper, black tights, black heeled loafers, a black bomber jacket and a black and grey plaid miniskirt from Hill House. Kelce, meanwhile, was dressed in grey pants, a cable knit sweater and a Chiefs letterman jacket.

Couple celebrates Travis’ big win:

Swift joined Kelce on the pitch to celebrate the Chiefs' victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game and their berth in Super Bowl LVIII. As cameras surrounded them, Swift was spotted whispering something romantic to her lover as the duo packed on the PDA.

The Power couple danced their worries away:

Swift and Kelce had a great time at Coachella in April. As Swift's friends, including Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers, performed at the music event, the duo was seen holding hands, kissing and dancing together.

At the event, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan also joined them for a double date.

Travis Kelce got featured in Swift’s new album’s lyrics:

Many Swifties speculated that Swift was singing about Kelce on a few tracks of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Notably, So High School describes a relationship that makes her feel like she's sixteen again, and The Alchemy contains numerous football references throughout.

Taylor Swift goes Instagram official with Travis Kelce:

Following her first London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on June 21, Swift went Instagram official with Kelce as she posted a royal selfie of them alongside Prince William and his two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales," the pop superstar wrote alongside the photo, nodding to the Prince of Wales' 42nd birthday, which he celebrated on June 21.

The post marked the first time Swift had publicly featured Kelce on her social media.

Travis Kelce steps on the Eras Tour stage:

As if becoming an Instagram official wasn't thrilling enough, Kelce went one step further the next night when he joined Swift on stage at the Eras Tour. During Swift's brief wardrobe change prior to her performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, Kelce joined her two backup dancers.

Kelce, who was completely costumed, assisted Swift in moving from one side of the platform to a couch where she changed clothes and he jokingly assisted her with applying cosmetics. She gave Kelce a tender kiss as he left the stage before beginning her next song.

October 2024 seen couple’s romance heating up… more!

During the Chiefs bye week, the couple went out for a date night with Lively and Reynolds, dining at The Corner Store, a popular restaurant in New York City.

The other night, Swift and the sportsman were seen strolling hand in hand as they made their way to Torrisi for dinner in New York City.

Taylor Swift's family hosts Travis on Thanksgiving:

Swift and her family hosted Travis for Thanksgiving in Nashville, per a report from People. “Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year,” a source told the outlet, noting that it was the first Turkey Day the duo celebrated together. “[Travis’ brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special.”

As the romance between the couple heats up, it remains to be seen if "it's gonna be forever, or it will go down in flames."