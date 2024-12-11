'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' receives 'rave' reviews following its premiere week

Sonic 3 being called 'the best of the bunch'

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 first reactions, amid the premiere week, have surfaced on internet.

The upcoming animated flick is bringing together the popular Sega characters including Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails fighting with their opponent, which is another significant hedgehog ‘Shadow’ from the video game.

The early reviews that have landed are entitling the Jeff Fowler’s film ‘better’ than the previous two installments.

Steven Weintraub from Collider gave rave reviews for Sonic 3 as he said: “Definitely the best one yet.”

He further expressed that adding Shadow’s character to the flick was the best decision as it looks like a “great antagonist that isn’t empty calories.”

Meanwhile, Steven also separately praised Jim Carrey’s portrayal of Eggman and his grandfather’s role.

"He’s such a brilliant performer and he never gives less than his everything. Was a lot of fun watching him play off himself. He plays two roles in the sequel”, told the critic.

On the other hand, ComicBook’s writer Chis Killian also gave his two cents on the Keanu Reeves starrer.

According to him, Sonic 3 is ‘the best of the bunch’. Killian also was left stunned with Carrey's "action-packed goofiness".

The Washington Post’s Gene Park believes ‘Sonic 3 rules’, while also adding that it had a hlarious story.

Carrey and Reeves action adventure is all set to hit theaters on December 20.