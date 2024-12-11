'Squid Game's' creator makes rare confession about series' low turnover

Squid Game's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently revealed that he earned less profit from the first season despite it being a global hit on Netflix.

In conversation with Radio Times, the 53-year-old South Korean director opened up about his disappointing financial experience from the initial season of the crime-thriller drama series.

Dong-hyuk revealed, "Money! Although the first season was such a huge global success, I honestly didn't make much. So doing the second season will help compensate me for the success of the first one."

He expressed his surprise at how quickly and broadly the show resonated worldwide, saying, "The biggest surprise for me was just how far and fast the show has reached all over the world, despite the fact that this is a series that kids cannot watch."

Dong-hyuk also mentioned that he never expected the series to become a hit or for audiences to demand a sequel.

He stated, "Back when I was working on season one, I honestly didn't have any thoughts about being able to do a second season or if there would be a sequel at all."

These remarks of the Emmy Award-winning director came after the release of the teaser of Squid Game: Season 2.

The highly-anticipated series is set to release on Netflix in December 2024.