Islamabad chaos: PM orders swift action against ‘lawbreakers’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a review meeting on law and order situation on December 9, 2024. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called on authorities to take prompt action against those involved in the recent unrest, vandalism, and damage to public and private properties in Islamabad.

However, he emphasised the importance of ensuring that no innocent or law-abiding citizens were detained during the crackdown on those spreading chaos.

PM Shehbaz's commitment comes nearly two weeks after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called off its much-hyped protest in Islamabad following a crackdown by security forces on the party's workers.

Islamabad was brought to a standstill on November 25 and 26 when scores of PTI supporters flooded the federal capital, defying a ban by authorities.

The former ruling party has since claimed that at least 12 of its workers were killed and 1,000 others were arrested. However, the government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters and said that four law enforcers including three Rangers personnel and a policeman were martyred during the protest.

The Imran Khan-led party also announced to launch a civil disobedience campaign if its demands, the release of all "political prisoners" and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and a late-night crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26, are not met.

Presiding over a review meeting on the law and order situation earlier today, the premier underlined the government’s commitment to maintaining stability and law and order in the country.

He stressed, “We will not permit anyone to jeopardise the country’s fast-paced economic progress through disorder.”

The prime minister also directed officials to enhance the identification process for those inciting unrest and to collect strong evidence against them to support legal action.

"Provide all necessary resources to the task force formed to take action against such elements," he said.

The prime minister directed that the Federal Prosecution Service be placed under the Ministry of Law.

He also instructed the relevant authorities to expedite the construction of Islamabad Jail and ensure the immediate release of funds required for its completion.

During the meeting, he was told that the scope of the Islamabad Safe City project is being extended, while the number of surveillance cameras is being increased. Officials further informed him that the Islamabad Jail building is expected to be completed by March next year.

Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal, and other senior officials attended the meeting.