Cold wave: Mercury drops further in Karachi

A man draped in a shawl makes his way across a bridge in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI, QUETTA: The temperature in the port city witnessed a further drop, which was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius amid a prevailing cold wave that gripped the metropolis and other parts of the country.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi's minimum temperature was expected to hover between 10-12°C courtesy of northeasterly winds blowing at eight kilometres per hour coupled with humidity levels standing at 36%.

The drop in temperature follows Met Office's warning last week of a "mild cold wave" in Sindh with a forecast of night-time temperatures between 7-9°C.

However, the metropolis is not the only city facing changing weather conditions as mercury has also slumped below zero in various areas of Balochistan amid prevailing cold wave in the province.

The minimum temperature recorded in the provincial capital Quetta was -4°C, whereas in Kalat it stood at -6°C.

Other areas with low recorded temperatures include Nokkundi (0°C), Gwadar (7°C) and Sibi (9°C).

Meanwhile, in Ziarat people are facing difficulties due to cold winds coupled with frozen water pipes and gas outages.