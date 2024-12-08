Kanye West, Bianca Censori find new strategy to cope tough time: report

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have seemingly been using a new strategy to navigate challenging times amid lawsuit drama with former staffers.

An insider recently revealed to In Touch Weekly that the American rapper and the Australian model have been bonding over video games to deal with the ongoing challenges.

The tipster added, "Ye’s [Kanye] pretty much a video game addict, but he’s fine with that, he’s a huge fan of Nintendo, especially the Switch, but he’s also all about VR gaming."

"For Ye, gaming is more than a pastime; it’s his idea of a perfect break, anyone living with Ye has to be up for it. Thankfully, Bianca has just as much fun with it. Bianca gets it. She’s right there with him, joining in whenever she can," the source disclosed.

This revelation came after Kanye faced serious allegations from former employees, including claims of assault, choking, and harassment.

According to Daily Mail, on November 23, Jennifer An, a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model, accused the father of four of physically harming her during a music video shoot in 2010.

Reportedly, before Jennifer's claims, three other ex-employees had filed similar allegations against the 47-year-old rapper.

As reported by TMZ, Lauren Pisciotta, Benjamin Deshon Provo, and Murphy Aficionado accused Kanye of harassment during their employment period.

However, neither Kanye nor Bianca responded to any accusations yet, as they are enjoying quality time in Tokyo.