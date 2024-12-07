Sindh likely to be gripped by 'mild cold wave' from today

Two men wrapped in shawls to keep warm walk on a road on a cold winter morning. — Reuters

KARACHI: As winter sets in, Sindh is expected to be hit by a "mild cold wave" from today (Saturday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a day after issuing forecast for rain and snowfall in different parts of the country.

The Met office, in its weather forecast for the southern province, said that the night-time temperatures are likely to fall between 7-9 degrees Celsius in areas of the upper Sindh.

Central Sindh is likely to see temperatures ranging between 9°C and 11°C at night, while in southern Sindh, the nighttime temperature is expected to hover between 10°C and 12°C.

In particular, Karachi may experience temperature as low as 11°C–13°C tonight and Sunday night.

The Met Office also noted that dry and cool winds from the northeast and northwest would continue to blow across the region.

Meanwhile, an unusual cold wave has entered Balochistan, with temperatures dropping significantly in several areas, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

In the mountainous regions near the Afghanistan border, temperatures have plummeted to as low as -7°C. Shelabagh recorded -6°C, while mercury dropped to -5°C in Ziarat, Toba Achakzai, Khanuzai, and Qila Abdullah.

In Chaman, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Kan Mehtarzai, the temperature fell to -3°C.

The intense cold has caused water in drains and streets across various areas to freeze. The PDMA predicts that the cold will intensify further in northeastern and central Balochistan from tomorrow.

The dry cold weather has also led to the spread of seasonal illnesses in several areas, according to the Health Department. A large number of children have been affected by these illnesses, raising health concerns in the region.

The PMD on Friday predicted further intensification of the ongoing cold wave in the country under the effect of forthcoming rain and snowfall from December 7.

The Met Office said that starting today, moderate rain, and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh till December 11 with occasional gaps.

Parts of Punjab are also expected to witness similar conditions today and tomorrow (December 8).

The weather department asked all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation, particularly in northern areas.