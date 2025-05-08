Punjab issues emergency SOPs to guide civilians during armed conflict

A damaged portion of an administration block at the Government Health and Education complex, after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore, May 7, 2025. — Reuters

The Punjab government has issued detailed SOPs for the public in light of a potential armed conflict or aerial strike involving India, advising residents to stay composed and strictly adhere to outlined safety and evacuation protocols.

According to the Welfare Wing of the Services and General Administration Department, the advisory is intended to prepare households across the province for any emergency, with emphasis on secure sheltering, emergency supplies, and proper evacuation steps.

Preparedness guidelines recommend that residents designate a secure, windowless area within their homes, such as a basement or interior room.

People are also advised to maintain a basic emergency kit with first-aid items, bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights, and portable chargers.

In the event of an alarm or warning, households must turn off all lights to reduce visibility, move to the designated safe zone, secure all entry points, and shut off gas connections.

The advisory stresses the use of stairwells over elevators when relocating to lower floors.

Should evacuation be mandated, residents must follow official instructions promptly, carry essential documents and emergency supplies, and ensure all utilities are turned off before exiting.

The department has reminded citizens to stay composed, monitor official alerts for updates, and assist neighbours — particularly the elderly or those with special needs.