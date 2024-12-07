Jennifer Lopez takes big decision amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez shares insights from 2025 life goals following split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, who had a challenging breakup with estranged partner Ben Affleck, spilled her new plans as she is set to embrace a fresh start.

A close source to the 55-year-old shared her life goals in 2025, while conversing with People.

The insider claimed that J.Lo ‘has had a rough year but is doing well. She's ready for Christmas and to start the new year fresh.'

“She is focused on her own life,” the source revealed.

Days back, Lopez was spotted hunting house for herself and kids, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

“would like to find another home for them,” she shared during an interview.

Lopez was seen taking a look at properties in Ben’s neighborhood, Beverly Hills and Brentwood.

Seemingly, she appeared anxious while touring spacious mansion during the hunt for a new place for her family.

On the other hand, the All I Have vocalist's $68 million Beverly Hills mansion that she had bought with Affleck, currently still lies on the marketplace, after initially being listed in July.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez marked her debut as a Fly Girl on the sketch comedy series In Living Color, in 1991 and gained fame as an actress, from the movie Selena.