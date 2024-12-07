Kate Middleton sends message to Prince Harry after carol service

Kate Middleton marked an important milestone this year as she hosted her annual Christmas Carol service on Friday, following her nine-month cancer journey.

Following the festive celebration at Westminster Abbey, it appears Kate sent a pointed message to a particular member of the royal family – Prince Harry.

Kate, who has been dubbed as the ‘peacemaker’ amid the ongoing feud between Prince William and Harry, seemingly took a jab by acknowledging friends and family “who make a real difference”.

The Kensington Palace shared a video of delightful highlights from the evening which was accompanied by a statement. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to the service.

“A wonderful time spent together with friends, family and those who make a real difference to the people around them,” the message stated.

“This year’s Together at Christmas Carol Service celebrated individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. Thank you for all you do!”

The message comes after Harry was accused of throwing Kate under the bus despite all her efforts to bring the estranged brothers together.

“I remember watching that moment at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral,” Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl analysed as she predicted the future of these relations.

“Kate sort of ushered William and Harry together as they walked up the hill. Seeing her play that role of peacemaker when they weren't talking,” she continued.

“The problem has been that Kate's been thrown under the bus by Harry, he's said hurtful things about her, he’s brought the children into the narrative.”

As for William, she noted that the Prince of Wales is likely “very angry and betrayed” still.

Reports in the past month speculated that there may be some truce efforts made by Kate to bring Harry and William together once again. However, it appears that the relations may still be at an impasse.