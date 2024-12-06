‘Wicked’ editor Myron Kerstein got candid on ‘relationship between Elphaba, Glinda’

Myron Kerstein on editing 'Wicked'

Myron Kerstein, the main editor who worked on Wicked, talked about navigating the movie around the relationship between it’s two main characters, Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

In a new featurette for Deadline, Kerstein emphasized the importance of the emotional connection between the story's two characters.

“With Wicked, even though we have these giant set pieces, this epic canvas, ultimately it’s the human moments between these two characters that will move the audience,” he explained.

Based on the Broadway musical, Wicked follows Elphaba and Glinda as they meet at Shiz University and navigate a tumultuous relationship. Kerstein shared that much of his editing decisions focused on ensuring audiences feel invested in the duo's journey.

“As an editor, you have all the scope and scale and world-building and CG animals and musical numbers, but at the end of the day, you have to really care about this relationship between Elphaba and Glinda,” he told the outlet.

Kerstein highlighted the challenge of building their bond quickly.

“In the beginning, they’re enemies who are at each other’s throats at Shiz, and then we have to see them bond. We have to root for them as two people that really see each other,” he explained.

The story is split into two parts, with the second film premiering in 2025.

For the first installment, Kerstein said it was crucial to hit every milestone in their relationship.

“If you don’t root for them as characters, if you don’t believe their relationship, if you don’t feel something when they’re torn apart at the end… none of the rest of it matters.”

A pivotal scene in the Ozdust Ballroom became a major focus for Kerstein’s work. He revealed that this moment, where Elphaba and Glinda’s dynamic shifts dramatically, was a make-or-break point for the film.

“We always felt like the Ozdust Ballroom was basically the set piece we had to get right because if that didn’t work, the rest of the movie was going to fall apart,” he shared.

Kerstein added that making the scene uncomfortable at first was key.

“If we don’t make the audience feel really uncomfortable and feel the bullying with Elphaba, then this gesture from Glinda wasn’t going to work.”