BTS' V rings in festive season with Bing Crosby x V 'White Christmas'

BTS member V releases new festive song 'White Christmas' a special duet with late Bing Crosby

Despite his ongoing military service, V has fully embraced the holiday spirit.

On Friday, December 6, the BTS star released his highly anticipated Christmas track, White Christmas, a collaboration with the legendary Bing Crosby.

In addition to the duet, which bridges the generational gap with V’s fresh take on Crosby’s 1950 recording, a new animated video has been unveiled.

The video features the late, iconic singer as Santa Claus giving away gifts from his carriage alongside V’s late pet, Yeonton.

"I’m so grateful to have had the chance to be featured in a song with my all-time favourite jazz artist, Bing Crosby," V, 28, said in a statement, per Billboard. "I feel incredibly fortunate and honoured to have sung along on ‘White Christmas’ with the voice of someone I consider an idol."

Crosby’s daughter, Mary, also shared her thoughts on the posthumous collaboration, saying, "As a family, we are thrilled to have V and Dad singing together on this ultimate Christmas song. Their voices blend beautifully, capturing the holiday spirit in the best possible way."

It’s worth noting that V managed to create the illusion of singing alongside Crosby, who passed away in 1977, bringing their voices together for the White Christmas special.