PTI's Qureshi calls on govt to 'foster environment' for talks

After multiple failed attempts to resolve political turmoil through negotiations between the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party's incarcerated leader, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, urged the government to create a "conducive environment" for talks.

"A conducive environment for negotiations can only emerge if the government changes its tone," said Qureshi during an informal media talk at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday. He is currently incarcerated in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He also called for justice as he has been behind bars for one-and-a-half years, saying: "If I am guilty, punish me... if I am innocent, grant me relief."

Qureshi, the former foreign minister, criticised the government's approach to handling political dissent and called for dialogue. "The PTI is a major political party, and banning it would be foolish," he said.

He further demanded a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, ensuring accountability for those responsible.

During the protests on May 9, miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the PTI protesters under the Army Act.

PTI founder Imran Khan, however, blames “agencies' men” for arson and shooting in some areas during the May 9 violent protests.

Qureshi also called for relief for other detained party leaders, including Yasmin Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.