Rihanna plans to retire from music after making ‘easy money’

Rihanna thinking to retire from music: Here's why

Rihanna has recently hinted at retiring from music after she has been earning big money from other lucrative non-music related projects.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the Umbrella hit-maker “hasn't released any music for such a long time and there’s not much sign of any more coming”.

The source noted that it's highly unlikely Rihanna might return to music as she’s occupied with her Fenty brand photoshoots.

After becoming a mother, the insider reflected that Rihanna “still earned big money due to her Fenty range and other affiliated brands, and best of all it hasn't taken much effort”.

“So why does she need to get back into the stress of the studio, touring and promo, when it’s just too easy to make money starring in sexy ad campaigns?” explained an insider.

The source mentioned, “She's now just a highly paid stripper.”

Earlier, the songstress wanted to work on a range of reusable cloth nappies as she appeared on the cover of British Vogue with infant son in a cloth nappy.

Sharing her reason for creating new clothing diapers range, Rihanna told Vogue, “When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids' clothes are so boring.”

“I’m like, 'This is what y'all been doing to these people's kids all along?” she dished.

Rihanna added, “I feel like the kids need it. Let's get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool.”