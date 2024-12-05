Barry Keoghan’s alleged new fling confirms cheating rumours

Barry Keoghan's new romance confirmed after Sabrina Carpenter split

TikTok star Breckie Hill sent a suspicious message that hinted at a confirmation of her romance with Barry Keoghan just a day after his split with Sabrina Carpenter was revealed.



The 21-year-old took to Instagram and reposted a TikTok video that clearly stated in the caption, “Trouble in paradise, it has been confirmed Barry cheated on Sabrina with TikTok Influencer @Breckie Hill.

The model’s social media confirmation comes after the popular gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi shared a blind tip that implied the Irish actor had been disloyal to his popstar girlfriend.

“On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cosy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous LA based influencer (who’s particularly big on tiktok),” it read.

The source who had submitted the blind item then claimed that the unnamed influencer had “gone to find” Keoghan in the UK while he was filming there, as she was “eager to keep him company.”

According to them, the influencer had seemingly been “running her mouth a lot” and the Saltburn star was not “doing much to stop her.”

Although they did not name the influencer, several social media users’ guesses pointed towards Hill since she matched the descriptions including being blonde, living in LA, and having 4.3 million TikTok followers.

It was also revealed that “When Sabrina was wrapping up her last show dates in California on her Short N Sweet Tour. Instead of attending the show Barry was seen out in public with the influencer.”