All Parties Conference being conducted under KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi's chairmanship on Thursday, November 5, 2024 at KP House. — X/@PPPKP_Official

PESHAWAR: The All Parties Conference (APC) on Thursday blamed the Centre and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for deteriorating law and order situation in the province, describing it as "dangerous".

The APC issued a declaration after holding a meeting which was attended by 16 parties under the chairmanship KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at his official residence.

The meeting, however, was boycotted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — which is in power in the province.

In a declaration, the APC noted a steep rise in violence compared to last year, with over 70 security personnel were martyred in the past month alone.

The APC highlighted over 200 fatalities in Kurram unrest this year, blaming ineffective governance at both federal and provincial levels.

It also called for immediate measures, including the release of funds allocated for tribal districts under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, which has been inactive for more than two years.

Expressing concern over the alarming law and order situation, the declaration said that 3% of the amount allocated for the former Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) has not been released in five years, demanding the due amount should be released.

Leaders demanded that historical Pak-Afghan trade routes be reopened to revive regional commerce. Additionally, the APC urged the inclusion of forests and environmental concerns in the upcoming NFC award formula, adding it should be made according to census.

The declaration also sought a performance audit of KP's government, stressing transparency in resource allocation and governance. With lawlessness and financial mismanagement mounting, the APC's recommendations underscore a pressing need for coordinated efforts.

It also said that the recommendations of the committee headed by former PM's adviser Sartaj Aziz should be implemented in letter and spirit. Moreover, the declaration said mines and minerals are the property of the people of the provinces and their details should be made public.

The declaration also demanded that the federation should provide gas to the province on preferential basis as per Article 158 of the Constitution and net hydel profit (NHP) and federal excise duty on oil should be paid to the province as per Article 161.

The multi-party huddle also sought the meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) regularly as per the constitutional period. They also said that the provincial government should form Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) and award it.

"Effective local government system and representatives should be provided with funds without discrimination," said the declaration, adding that the 2% IDC should be withdrawn.

Moreover, it said that the province's share in water resources should be given as per 1991 Water Apportionment Accord (WAA).

Kundi highlights KP's dire situation

KP Governor Kundi addressed the APC, highlighting the dire situation in the province. Kundi, who is a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, emphasised that almost 99% of political parties had gathered at the APC to send a strong message to the federal government and the world about the unity of KP’s political leadership.

Kundi expressed concern over unfulfilled promises made to the people of the merged districts, saying: "The residents of these areas are worried that commitments after the merger have not been honoured." He stressed the need for collective action to secure the province's rights and peace.

Kundi announced the formation of two committees — one political and the other technical — to engage with all stakeholders on the province’s pressing issues.

He criticised both the provincial and federal governments for failing to maintain law and order, saying: "Are we to leave the province at the mercy of terrorists? This cannot continue." Kundi pointed to over 200 lives lost in Kurram this year, and demanded a federal commitment to establishing peace.

The KP governor also highlighted the neglect of key governance issues, calling for a performance audit of the provincial government. He urged the Centre to fulfil constitutional obligations, including providing gas supplies and releasing funds allocated to the merged districts.

In his speech, Kundi lamented the absence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers in addressing KP’s crises, noting it as a cause for concern. Additionally, he called for regular meetings of the Council of Common Interests and the immediate issuance of local government funds to ensure development in the province.

Kundi asserted: "The natural resources of this province belong to its people and future generations. Transparency and accountability are non-negotiable."