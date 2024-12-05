One Direction reunion was in the works before Liam Payne's death: Report

Liam Payne tragically died at age 31 after falling off a hotel balcony

One Direction fans were almost treated to their dream reunion.

The boy band, including Zayn Malik — who famously left in 2015 — was reportedly in talks for a comeback show before Liam Payne’s shocking death on October 16, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, December 4.

A source told the outlet that while the plans are now on hold, the remaining members — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Malik — “would love to do a tribute to Liam.”

“They’re all so devastated right now [that] they can’t even think about that as a legitimate project, but it has been discussed,” the insider shared.

Payne’s death has profoundly affected the group, described as a “wake-up call” for the former bandmates, who previously stayed in only sporadic contact. “They’re all still mourning but are checking in on each other and feel closer than they have in years,” the source added.

“It brought them back together,” they noted.

The tragedy occurred when Payne, 31, fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Authorities believe he was unconscious and had drugs in his system. Several individuals have been charged in connection to the incident.

The surviving members reunited at Payne’s funeral on November 20 and issued a separate as well as a joint statement to Page Six: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing… The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”