Brad Pitt makes THIS 'emotional' plea to Angelina Jolie amid strained relation

Brad Pitt has made a plea to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie in the middle of their protracted legal and personal battle,

Sources familiar with the matter claim that Pitt is "begging" two of his six children to join him and his current partner, Ines de Ramon, on the celebration of his 61st birthday on December 18.

In addition to their adopted children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19, the 60-year-old actor and Jolie have three biological children: Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

But in recent years, Pitt and his kids have had a tense relationship. According to reports, Shiloh has taken more radical measures, like dropping the surname Pitt, while Maddox and Pax are not in communication with their father.Zahara doesn't appear to use her father's last name either.

However, despite their recent lack of public appearances with Pitt, Knox and Vivienne are thought to still communicate with him on a somewhat regular basis.

Years of intense legal disputes between the couple, who split up in 2016, have led to the family's challenging circumstances.

Tensions have been heightened by the ownership disputes surrounding Chateau Miraval in France and the ongoing custody dispute over the children.

Pitt reportedly feels a great deal of sadness over his lack of interaction with some of his children and wishes he could get them together for a get-together on his birthday.

However, given that not all of the kids are ready to approach him right now, things appear to be becoming more problematic.

The intricacy of Pitt and Jolie's relationship is clearly evident in their plea.

They both live in Los Angeles, so even though they are physically close, there is still a noticeable emotional gap between them.

In an attempt to mend his relationship with his kids, Pitt has stated that he wants the family to move past the hurt brought on by years of strife.

However, it's unclear how Jolie would react and whether the kids will agree to see him. Despite being personal and domestic, the event captures the dynamics of an ongoing public conflict.