In letter to PM, KP CM decries mistreatment post PTI protest

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. — Reuters/Facebook/ @AliAminKhanGandapurPti/Files

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in a letter on Tuesday, drew Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's attention to the alleged mistreatment of PTI's workers from KP after their protest in Islamabad in November.

The allegations include "rounding up and filing of unfounded FIRs." in the aftermath of the "do-or-die" protest.

The chief minister's move comes more than a week after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf formally called off its much-touted protest in Islamabad on November 27.

The former ruling party's much-hyped protest in Islamabad that was launched on November 24, aimed at securing PTI founder Imran Khan's release who has been behind bars for more than a year, culminated in PTI's hasty retreat after the government's midnight crackdown on the protesters.

The Imran Khan-founded party has since claimed that at least 12 of its workers were killed and 1,000 others were arrested. However, the government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters and said that four law enforcers including three Rangers personnel and two policemen were martyred during the protest.

In this letter that surfaced earlier today, the chief minister expressed his concerns, highlighting the unwarranted Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) cases against the poor residents of the province.

“I hope this message finds you well. I wish to bring to your attention a matter of concern regarding the treatment of Pashtun labourers In Islamabad, particularly in relation to the arbitrary rounding up and the filing of unfounded ATA FIRs against them,” the chief minister wrote in a letter.

“These individuals, who are primarily involved in low-paying jobs, have been unfairly targeted in the aftermath of the recent incidents involving peaceful political protests organised by the PTI, the chief minister added.

He recalled that in October this year Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi had to travel to Peshawar and seek the assistance of a political party Jirga in the province to de-escalate tensions following an unfortunate incident involving the 'Pashtun Adalat Jirga’.

“The situation was resolved through a collective effort, transcending political lines,” he added.

In a federation like Pakistan, Gandapur said, it is essential that political matters are addressed through peaceful and constructive dialogue, rather than through a “majoritarian lens”.

He urged the premier to review the situation and take immediate action to “quash the bogus FIRs and release those who have been unjustly detained”.

The incumbent government led by the PML-N, since the protest called by the PTI founder in the beginning of November, spun into action to deter the protesters from reaching and entering the federal capital.

Apart from deploying a large number of riot policemen, the administration blocked several roads within the federal capital and various routes leading to the city with shipping containers.

However, despite these measures, the convoys of PTI cohorts managed to enter Islamabad and reach even D-Chowk in the Red Zone, where sensitive government buildings, including the parliament, are located.

The whole "final call" saga eventually fizzled out with protesters making hasty retreat from the federal capital after the government's operation against the demonstrators.