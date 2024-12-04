Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi (Left) and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. — Facebook/Faisal Karim Kundi/Ali Amin Khan Gandapur/File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided not to attend the all-parties conference (APC) convened by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi over the deadly tribal clashes in Kurram district.

A spokesperson for KP Governor House has confirmed that the all-parties conference, summoned to ensure sustainable peace in the province, would be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 10am.

"The PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] has no mandate in KP [...] it wants to hold a lifeless exhibitory meeting to portray itself as democratic party," the former ruling party said in a statement issued a day before the APC.

It added that the PPP was "actively supporting" the government's nefarious agenda of banning PTI, alleging that the party was also involved in "rounding up" its workers and supporters in Sindh.

Separately, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the decision was taken over the PPP's "silence on massacre of unarmed and peaceful civilians" — referring to the party’s allegations of "straight firing" on protesters in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference, Governor Kundi said that at least 16 political parties have confirmed their participation in the conference over Kurram clashes.

The recent episode of clashes triggered by ambush on two separate convoys under police escort, resulting in 52 deaths on November 21. Subsequently, clashes between the warring clans escalated despite efforts to broker a ceasefire.

The violence has claimed at least 133 lives and injured 186 others.

Finally, the ceasefire was reached between two warring tribes on December 1, the deputy commissioner had confirmed. "Armed tribesmen were removed from the firing posts while police and forces have been deployed [in the region]," the DC had said in a statement.

KP Governor — in today’s presser — said that they will issue a declaration of the all-parties conference and put demands before the Centre.

Giving further details, he said that a representative of the jirga would be nominated, who according to him, would meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and the corps commander Peshawar.

"We have to work for the establishment of law and order in the province," he said, adding that they would not allow any "terrorist political group" to capture the province.

He also castigated the former ruling party for "neglecting" the Kurram clashes and focusing on the Islamabad march. "The people of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have totally rejected the PTI’s agitational politics due to its negative politicking and kept a distance from it," he said.