Natalie Portman makes bold move after Benjamin Millepied divorce

Natalie Portman finalised her divorce with ex husband Benjamin Millepied in February

Natalie Portman finally made a hard decision to find her Mr. Right after divorce with Benjamin Millepied.

According to Life & Style, a friend of the 43-year-old actress shared that she is open to dating to move on from her marriage to ex-husband, given his fast-paced love life.

"The central problem with Natalie as she gets back on the dating scene is that she has a bit of an irrational fear about dating a fellow actor," a long-time member of Natalie’s friend group said. "She barely likes to socialize with other stars and she’s even admitted publicly how difficult it is maintaining those friendships."

The insider added that the Oscar-winning actress has been struggling in the aftermath of her divorce, mainly because of her reluctance to date within Hollywood.

While Benjamin, 47, is enjoying his post-divorce life with a new partner, the mother of two is still trying to find the right match.

The source further explained that, despite her circle of famous friends, Portman feels more comfortable around people from her college years.

"Natalie is more likely to date someone like a heart surgeon or an architect than a sitcom star," they shared. "She’s attracted to high achievers and feels the pressure to find someone worthy of her time, especially now that Ben has publicly moved on."

The Black Swan star and the French choreographer and dancer, first met on the set of her 2009 film.

They got engaged the following year and had their first child, Aleph, now 13, followed by their second child, Amalia, seven.

However, trouble in paradise was stirred in May 2023 after reports of Millepied’s infidelity, which led to their split and eventually a divorce, which was finalised in February 2024.

"In contrast to Portman, Millepied has moved on quickly, as he was photographed while packed on PDA with a mystery woman in Paris on October 15.