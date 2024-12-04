BTS' Jin’s 32nd birthday marred by martial law issue

Jin's 32nd birthday hit by political chaos and fan controversy

While BTS ARMY was celebrating Jin’s 32nd birthday, sudden political unrest in South Korea sparked discontent across K-pop fandoms.

On December 4, as Jin tuned in his special day, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly imposed martial law in the country.

Less than two hours after its implementation, MPs convened at the National Assembly to block the president’s decision. Meanwhile, fans continued flooding social media with well-wishes and celebratory posts for Jin.

However, the festive mood was spoiled by BTS haters and rival K-pop fandoms.

Fans of other groups, including BLACKPINK’s BLINKs, NewJeans' Tokkis (or Bunnies), and Aespa’s MYs, contributed to a backlash against Jin's birthday posts, using the uncertain political situation as an excuse to attack the BTS member.

Despite the online hostility, BTS ARMY quickly defended their idol, with many calling out the critics, asking, "What is Jin’s fault?" as he had not even posted about his birthday.

"Imagine getting dragged because you were born, and something bad happened on the same day 32 years later. Y'all sick in the head turning everything into fan wars," wrote one fan.

"Why is it always Aespa stans, BP stans, and New Jeans stans acting psychotic and insensitive? Mind you, he is a South Korean citizen living in South Korea, not you," another comment read.

Similar remarks could be seen on social media in defence of the BTS member.

It is pertinent to note that Jin did not share any birthday posts on his official Instagram, nor has he reposted any birthday wishes.