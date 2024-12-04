Zayn Malik's fans left in tears after Newcastle gig cancellation

Zayn Malik’s shock gig drop leaves fans crying in the street.

Tearful scenes unfolded outside Newcastle's O2 City Hall on Tuesday evening as Zayn Malik fans were left devastated after the former One Direction star abruptly cancelled his highly anticipated gig.

The 31-year-old singer, who is currently on his Stairway to the Stars tour, had been scheduled to perform as part of his first solo tour since leaving the boyband in 2015.

However, ticket-holders hoping to see the enigmatic artist take the stage were left heartbroken when they were informed at the last minute that the performance would not go ahead due to an issue with Zayn’s voice.

The cancellation, announced shortly before the show was set to start, left many fans in tears, with some seen embracing each other outside the venue in disbelief.

Eager concertgoers had travelled far to witness his rare live appearances, as the singer is known for keeping a low profile and rarely promoting his solo music.

As concertgoers gathered at the O2 City Hall, they were met with the disappointing announcement that the show would no longer take place.

Staff informed the crowd: "We apologise for the late notice. It was his hope that he would be able to continue with the show, but this is no longer possible. Please contact your point of purchase for reschedules or refunds."

Zayn took to Instagram Stories later that night to apologize to his fans, writing, "I'm so sorry to do this but my voice just isn't there at all tonight, and without it, there's no show.

I'm truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice... I held onto hope until the very last moment.

I'm hopeful with some rest tonight I'll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies Newcastle. Love you all."