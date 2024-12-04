Matt Rife breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Matt Rife's new memoir has been finally released on December 3rd.

Matt Rife has finally addressed rumours about changes in his appearance in his new memoir, Your Mom's Gonna Love Me.

Released on December 3, 2024, the comedian—who canceled comedy shows in the summer due to a medical emergency—has shut down claims that he underwent plastic surgery.

He dismissed plastic surgery rumours by explaining that his drastic facial transformation is due to his late on-set puberty.

"Over a few months, I went from looking like a 13-year-old to looking like my actual age," the comedian wrote in his book.

"My face got wider, my features became more prominent, and I grew a few inches taller."

Matt quipped that his 'bizarrely stunted puberty journey' sparked the endless online conspiracies about his alleged cosmetic surgery.

Matt also bluntly called out the 'self-proclaimed experts,' accusing them of lacking common sense.

"If you are an actual doctor actually going on TikTok to proclaim a guaranteed diagnosis about a dude you’ve never even met before, much less treated, how do you not lose your license?" he questioned.

The 29-year-old American comedian further discussed the challenges he faced after being perceived as conventionally attractive.

He highlighted that "good-looking people don’t always have it easy" and explained that his good looks have made his journey as a comedian even more difficult.

"If anything, it actually made sh*t harder," the standup comedian wrote.