Railways' power supply severed by KE over bill dispute

A representational image showing technicians working on a Pakistan Railways engine bogie. — AFP/File

K-Electric (KE) has disconnected power to multiple Pakistan Railways colonies and installations due to non-payment of electricity bills.

The utility company claims Railways owes Rs430 million across 31 connections, making continued power supply unfeasible.

Despite repeated notices and commitments to pay, the dues remain unsettled, leading to significant disruptions in railway operations.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi, Nasir Khalili, described the dispute with KE as escalating, leading to power cuts in key installations and colonies.

The disruption has severely impacted train operations, suspending online ticket booking and affecting 38 passenger trains running from Karachi daily, he said.

Khalili highlighted that the Karachi division generates daily revenue of Rs50-60 million for the Railways.

He also claimed KE owes Railways Rs70 billion in unpaid dues over the past decade. He warned the electricity supplier of further action, including withholding bill payments, if the power issue persists.

In a statement earlier, the company had said that the KE would restore power supply on undertakings provided by railway authorities with the assurance of clearing outstanding dues and timely payment of monthly bills.

"However, despite accommodating Pakistan railways, these commitments have been dishonoured time and again," it had said.