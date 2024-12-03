BBC honours Hadiqa Kiani, Mahrang Baloch in its '100 Women for 2024'

This combination of images shows Pakistani singer and songwriter Hadiqa Kiani (left) and medical doctor and activist Maharang Baloch. — Instagram/@hadiqakianiofficial/AFP/File

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) unveiled its '100 Women for 2024' list on Tuesday and recognised two prominent figures from Pakistan, marking a proud moment for the country.

Veteran Pakistani singer and songwriter Hadiqa Kiani, and medical doctor and activist, Maharang Baloch, both of whom have made significant contributions to society, were mentioned alongside a diverse group of global influencers.

These global influencers included stranded astronaut Sunita Williams, rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, among others.

Kiani, who rose to prominence in the 1990s, is celebrated not only for her exceptional musical talent but also for her dedication to humanitarian efforts as she also serves as a United Nations Development Programme goodwill ambassador.

Known for her versatile voice, she has become a symbol of female empowerment in the South Asian pop music scene, according to the BBC.

In response to the devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan, Kiani launched her Vaseela-e-Raah project, dedicated to aiding victims in the regions of Balochistan and South Punjab.

She urged the public to assist displaced families and last year, the project announced it had built 370 homes and other facilities in the affected areas.

On the other hand, Baloch is one of the many women across Pakistan who took part in demonstrations against alleged enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

In late 2023, Baloch led hundreds of women on a 1,600km march to Islamabad to demand information on the whereabouts of their family members. She was arrested twice during the journey.

Since then, the medical doctor has become a prominent activist, under the banner of her own human rights group Baloch Yakjehti (Unity) Committee (BYC).

Additionally, her work in the field of human rights was recognised in the TIME100 Next 2024 list of emerging leaders.