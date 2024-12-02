Incarcerated Pakistani doctor Aafia Siddiqui. — Facebook@FreeAafiaSiddiquiNow/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the summary regarding the financial assistance for the delegation to visit US for release of neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently imprisoned in the United States, additional attorney general (AAG) on Monday apprised the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

AAG Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed this to the court during hearing of a petition regarding efforts to bring her back to Pakistan. IHC Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition filed by the neuroscientist sister Fouzia Siddiqui.

The AAG apprised the court that Senator Irfan Siddiqui would not be accompanied by the delegation due to personal issues, adding that Senator Bushra would replace him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the neuroscientist was handed down an 86-year sentence in 2010 on charges of attempted murder and assault of US personnel in Afghanistan jail. She is serving the jail term in Carswell, a high-security prison in, Fort Worth, Texas.

In October, the federal government informed the IHC that a delegation was being sent to the US for the release of Dr Aafia. The delegation will comprise former and incumbent parliamentarians, retired or serving military officers, doctors and Aafia’s sister Fouzia Siddiqui.

At the outset of today’s hearing, a representative of the Foreign Office apprised the court that visa applications for the Pakistani officials had been submitted with the US officials concerned and expressed hope that their applications would be approved soon.

They informed the IHC that the FO was providing all possible assistance to Dr Fouzia. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till January 13.

Last week, the IHC was informed that the planned visit of the Pakistani delegation to the US, seeking Dr Aafia’s release, was in jeopardy due to a lack of response from the White House, the State Department and the Department of Justice.

According to a statement issued by the Aafia Movement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had sent multiple requests to schedule meetings with US officials, but these went unanswered.