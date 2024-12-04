Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with new update about her favourite show

'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter' will also feature Chappell Roan, Tyla, and Kali Uchis

Sabrina Carpenter has shared a thrilling update about her Netflix special amid the Holiday season.

The 25-year-old songstress gave her fans a sneak peek into her upcoming show, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, by posting a couple of captivating photos on her Instagram account.

Sharing her sizzling pictures on Sunday, December 1st, Carpenter sent fans wild as she revealed that her highly anticipated TV show is just five days away to land on the Streaming platform.

The Please Please Please hitmaker excitedly announced the countdown to her show, writing, "A Nonsense Christmas is just 5 days away! See you on @Netflix on Dec. 6th!"

In the viral photos, the renowned singer is seen giving a nod to her pal Taylor Swift in a bold red mini-dress, which she pairs with knee-high black-and-white boots.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the forthcoming musical special is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix this Friday, December 6, 2024.

Notably, the program will feature the renowned singer’s performing tracks from her 2023 holiday music album Fruitcake.

For the unversed, Fruitcake is the second extended play [EP] and first Christmas-themed record by Carpenter released in 2023.

Apart from the Juno songstress, several Hollywood figures will perform in the show including, Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis.