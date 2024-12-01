Prince George expresses frustration with constant testing at school

Prince George is the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince George, though one day destined for the throne, enjoys a normal life at Lambrook School alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family recently moved to Windsor, where George's education now includes hands-on activities such as litter-picking.

However, the 11-year-old seems to find the recurring litter problem quite frustrating. Much like his father, Prince William, who has long championed environmental causes, George found it perplexing and irritating to see the same rubbish resurface shortly after a cleanup.

His confusion at the cycle of litter highlights the challenges even young royals face in making a meaningful impact on their environment.

In a 2021 BBC podcast, Prince William shared that his son George was "confused" and "frustrated" by the ongoing litter problem. The young royal struggled to understand why the same litter would appear again after being picked up during school activities.

This insight highlighted George's growing awareness of environmental issues, echoing his father's commitment to sustainability.

He recounted George's experience saying: "So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again."

William further explained his son's frustration: "And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand; he's like, 'Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?"

Prince William recently shared more insights into his son George’s school life, revealing his newfound interest in triathlons, which he enjoys at school.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate spoke last year about George’s academic challenges, noting that the 10-year-old is starting to face the pressures of exams.

During a visit to a Cardiff school, the Duchess of Cambridge expressed understanding for students, mentioning that George had started to feel the weight of constant testing. She shared, "George is just at the beginning of being tested," highlighting his growing experience with school assessments.

He says: "Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.' But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you're on it." The royal couple have been more reserved when discussing the schooling of their younger children, who are enrolled at the same educational institution as their elder brother, George.