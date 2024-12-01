Meghan Markle's remark met with Royal freeze-out from Queen Elizabeth

In the lead-up to the Sussexes' 2018 wedding, a royal expert reveals a tense moment involving Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II.



According to Katie Nicholl’s The New Royals, the incident occurred while Meghan was tasting dishes for her wedding reception at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess reportedly became upset after claiming one of the vegan options contained egg, insisting it should have been macrobiotic.

However, the Queen walked in on the dispute and promptly reprimanded Meghan, saying: "Meghan, in this family we don't speak to people like that."

But that wasn't the only time the Queen had to step in during wedding preparations.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey recounted in his 2020 book how the Queen also had to intervene during a disagreement between Harry and royal staff over Meghan’s wedding tiara.

According to Lacey, Harry was furious after being told he couldn't wear the tiara Meghan desired, and his now-famous outburst, "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!" was reportedly heard by staff, signaling just how much tension surrounded the couple's big day.

In the midst of wedding preparations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, tensions surrounding the tiara Meghan would wear reached a boiling point, according to reports and Harry’s own memoir.

The dispute, famously dubbed "Tiara-gate," became a royal drama in its own right when Meghan's choice of tiara caused an unexpected clash with the Queen’s trusted dresser, Angela Kelly.

According to royal insiders, the Queen firmly told Harry, "Meghan cannot have whatever she wants," in a matter-of-fact response about the tiara issue, adding, "She gets the tiara that she's given by me."

Despite the tensions, Harry later clarified that he did not shout the infamous line, "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets," in reference to the tiara dispute.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry explained that his grandmother, the Queen, had even invited him and Meghan to Buckingham Palace to try on several tiaras from the Royal Collection.