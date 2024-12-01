Taylor Swift joins beau to congratulate Hailee Steinfeld on engagement

Fans speculate that Travis Kelce is waiting for the right moment to buy a ring for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are happy for the newly engaged couple as both of them have shown their support.

The 34-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram and dropped a like on the post celebrating Hailee Stenfield and Josh Allen’s engagement.

The said post already had a congratulatory message by the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s boyfriend who wrote “Congratulations” for his fellow NFL star.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback got down on one knee and proposed to the American actress on Friday, November 29th after the couple had been dating for 18 months.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to note the tight end’s message and many of them responded with comments asking him to follow suit.

“You next,” wrote one as another added, “I see you.”

Echoing the sentiment, a third chimed in, “Trav, your move.”

Another fan of the 14-time-Grammy winner suggested that the sportsman was waiting for the right moment to pop the question to her, writing, “You wish that was you huh.”

This comes after Swift returned to the Arrowhead Stadium to show her support for Kelce as he marked another victory under his belt for this NFL season.