Ben Affleck appears in low spirits after Thanksgiving with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck, American actor who is best known for his role in famous movie Batman, recently spent Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, away from former lover Jennifer Lopez.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actor was recently spotted looking a bit down during his solo outing to somewhere which got captured by the media shortly spending the holiday with ex-partner.

Two of them have been doing co parenting their three children and trying to put their families first in the middle of their career's hurdles, even years after their heartbreaking split.

As he was making his way to close shopping center, the actor looked casually cool in a tan button down shirt along with a black tee, as he rolled up his sleeves.

Back in 2015 when Affleck and Garner decided to split after staying married for almost like 10 years. They candidly opened about their relationship saying that they have fallen out of love and it's better to just part ways than reaching to a part where they will lose respect for each other.

They felt that their relationship was not working anymore, and later the parents of three kids announced their separation publicly.

A source closer to them revealed: "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her."