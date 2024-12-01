Jennifer Lopez finds breakthrough in new chapter of her life

Jennifer Lopez finds breakthrough with her empowering role in 'Unstoppable'

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about Latina stereotypes and how she struggled to make a breakthrough with her empowering role in Unstoppable.

The multi-hyphenate star, who filed for divorce from former husband Ben Affleck in August, is opening up about the challenges she experienced as a Latina in Hollywood.

During an exclusive interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, the 55-year-old explained why it has been difficult for her to represent her identity in an industry still dealing with diversity problems.

Before stepping into lead roles, Lopez said she was adamant to break the stereotypes in the industry.

She told the podcast, “When I started, there wasn’t a lot of roles,” Lopez recalled. “I was auditioning for parts with accents and stereotypes, and I thought, ‘I’m just a girl, too. I’m just a romantic girl, too. Why can’t I play the girl next door?’”

It was because of her strong wit and humour that The Boy Next Door alum was able to break out of molds, taking the lead as one of Hollywood's most popular actresses for romantic comedies.

She further went on to explain, “I heard someone say, ‘Change is slow. Positive change is low,’” Lopez said. “Sometimes that can be frustrating. But as long as we’re moving forward, that’s a good thing. What’s scary is when we take steps back.”

For the unversed, the actress rose to fame after her groundbreaking role in the 1997 biopic Selena, where she portrayed the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.