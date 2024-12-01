Judy Greer spills tea on turning down 'Modern Family' audition for major role

Judy Greer was in her early 30's when she was asked to audition for 'Modern Family'

Judy Greer opened up about her decision to turn down the Modern Family audition for a lead role.

In a recent conversation with Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his Dinner’s on Me podcast, Greer recalled being asked to audition for Claire Dunphy, the matriarch eventually played by Julie Bowen.

"This was a time in my career when I was starting to [play characters with children]," she began.

"In a movie, I would have a kid. And then there was this opportunity to audition where I would have three kids, one of them in high school, and on a TV show… and you do have to think of these things in success," she continued the honest explanation.

"Obviously Modern Family was a huge success. In a movie, people kind of see it and then they forget. In a TV show, it's just like, you're a mom," Greer added.

While uncertain if she would have gotten the part, the Halloween actress admitted that she wasn’t ready to take on the "America’s mom" role then.

At 49, the actress reflected on being in her early 30s when she was called for the audition.

At the time, she felt the role was "so limiting compared to what I was doing already," as she worked on different films, filmed in various locations, and travelled frequently.

Although Greer didn't join the main cast, she did make a guest appearance in Modern Family season one as Denise, an ex-girlfriend of Claire's husband, Phil (Ty Burrell).