Meghan Markle ‘very angry’ over huge setback ahead of brand launch

Meghan Markle appears to be facing some new troubles ahead of her lifestyle brand launch after being slapped by a legal issue.

The Duchess of Sussex officially announced her brand, American Riviera Orchard, but couldn’t secure a trademark after a lawsuit was filed against it, delaying the launch by three months.

Now, a royal biographer has claimed that Meghan is “very angry” as she would be back to square-one if the case continues.

“She’s now asked for another three months on the trademark application deadline,” royal author Angela Levin told GB News. She went on to explain that if the matter is not resolved during the extension, the process would have to restart.

“They’ve said to her they will give her three months, but after this they will have to start all over again, which may mean another year,” Levin continued.

“The delay stems from a protest lodged with the United States Patent and Trademark Office by Harry & David, owners of the ‘Royal Riviera’ trademark.”

Levin stressed that Meghan’s worries would go away if she just “changed the name” of the brand as it is a well-known second name for Montecito.

However, the royal expert suggested that Meghan is “sticking to it and making life very, very complicated”.

The remarks come after Levin claimed that Meghan and Prince Harry are going through a professional separation following the back-to-back fails the Sussex brand had to endure.

She implied that the ‘separation’ could give rise to bigger problems for the couple’s marriage. However, no official comment has been made by Harry and Meghan.