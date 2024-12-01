Zayn Malik gets emotional as he pays tribute to Liam Payne during concert

Zayn Malik remembers his brother from another mother!

The singer paused his concert to honour his late buddy Liam Payne while in the singer's hometown of Wolverhampton, England.

During his Stairway to the Sky tour, the musician visited the English city and addressed the crowd about Payne, who passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

“So, I’ve been doing something at the end of the show every night, and it’s being dedicated to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace. I hope you’re seeing this in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton, this is for you Liam,” Malik said in a fan video from the show on Friday, before performing “iT’s YoU.”

In his Leeds event earlier this week, the Room Under the Stairs artist paid tribute to Payne by putting up the words, "Liam Payne, 1993-2024." "I love you, bro," he said heartily on stage.

Due to the death of his buddy and fellow former member of One Direction, Malik had postponed the U.S. portion of the tour before the performances in England.

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour,” he wrote on his Instagram Story three days after Payne’s death.

“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates, love you all and thank you for your understanding.”

In a lengthy article published the day after his passing, he also paid respect to the musician, stating that he never had the opportunity to thank him for his support at "some of the most difficult times" in his life and that there were countless more discussions they might have had.

“When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved,” he wrote. “Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated and gave no fucks about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.”

The singer also praised late Payne's singing talent and shared that he felt he was the “most qualified” of all the boys in One Direction, adding that he “knew nothing” in comparison.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly,” Malik concluded.

“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”