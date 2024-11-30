Buckingham Palace gets £369m glow-up

Buckingham Palace curtains turn Christmas chic.

In a creative blend of royal heritage and sustainability, curtains from Buckingham Palace have been transformed into luxury footstools, set to be auctioned online to benefit the King’s Foundation charity.

Eight one-of-a-kind footstools, crafted from recycled royal drapery, are now up for sale, with proceeds supporting charitable causes, including preserving traditional craft skills.

This innovative initiative is part of a wider effort by the royal family to promote sustainability and give new life to items from the Palace.

These curtains, sourced from both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, date back to the 1950s to 1990s, featuring elegant patterns like Delft blue floral, vintage rose, teal, and rich damask burnt orange fabric, all used during Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

The footstools will be sold just in time for Christmas, offering royal enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of history.

This year, the auction also ties in with Queen Camilla’s patronage of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, whose resident dogs participated in a photoshoot for the auction lots, adding a heartwarming touch to the royal fundraiser.

The online auction, set to benefit the King’s Foundation, will support their mission to preserve traditional craftsmanship.

Each footstool has been meticulously handcrafted at the Snowdon School of Furniture, located within King Charles's Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire.

The upholstery was expertly completed by members of the Dumfries House Sewing Bee in Scotland, a community initiative that fosters textile skills development.