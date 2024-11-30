Queen Camilla’s son reveals unexpected details about Royal life

Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla’s son, has revealed that he has never been part of the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.



Speaking candidly, he shared that while many assume he joins the festivities, he has not attended one. Instead, Parker Bowles reflected on his usual holiday traditions and his admiration for King Charles, highlighting their shared love for food.

In a new interview, Parker Bowles explained: "I keep getting asked what royal Christmases are like, but I've not actually been to one."

He continued: "I've talked to my mother about it and, from what I gather, it's fairly traditional: a decent-sized Norfolk turkey with all the trimmings, mince pies and Christmas pud."

As for where he will be spending this Christmas, Parker Bowles revealed that he has several options.

"Ever since I got divorced eight years ago, I've spent Christmas Day with my ex-wife (Sara)—we still get on well—and family," he explained.

Parker Bowles continued to tell Saga: "This year, for the first time, I'm not sure where I'll be.

"I might be with my mother and The King or I might be preparing the veg before having a pint in my local [pub].

During the same interview, Parker Bowles sang his step-father's praises.

"King Charles is a food hero," the food critic said.



