Holly Willoughby, Stephen Mulhern bring nostalgic flair to ITV's You Bet! reboot

ITV’s You Bet! is back on air, bringing a modern twist to the classic game show that first captivated audiences in the 1980s and 1990s.



The show pits everyday individuals against extraordinary challenges, offering a chance to win big. For the new hosts, Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, this revival is more than just a fresh take—it’s a passion project, reported Mirror.



“This was iconic Saturday night TV when I was growing up,” says Holly, 43. “It’s the kind of show I watched with my dad, and now families can enjoy it together again.”

Stephen, 47, shares his enthusiasm, adding, “I’ve always dreamed of reviving You Bet!—it’s nostalgic for longtime fans and exciting for a new generation.”

The duo’s on-screen chemistry shines through, building on their years of collaboration since their early days on Saturday Showdown.

Holly highlights their bond, saying, “Filming this together brought back so many fun memories. We couldn’t resist competing ourselves!”

Meanwhile, Stephen notes how the revamped show preserves the heart of the original while appealing to today’s viewers.

