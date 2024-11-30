'My Chemical Romance' former drummer Bob Bryar passes away at 44

Bob Bryar, the former drummer of the popular rock band My Chemical Romance, was found dead just two days before Thanksgiving.

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old musician passed away at his home in Tennessee, USA, on November 26, 2024.

However, the cause of his death has not been disclosed, and it remained unclear who initially discovered him dead.

As per the police investigations, it was revealed that Bryar’s body was 'badly decomposed' at the time it was found.

Animal control officials were called to the residence to look after his two dogs.

Authorities have stated that they do not suspect foul play as Bryar's weapons and music equipment were left untouched, suggesting he did not meet with any violence.

Reportedly, the Helena musician was last seen alive on November 4, the same day he posted a single-word message on his X account that read "Tulsi."

As reported by Daily Mail, he seemingly referred to former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in his last post.

Bryar left My Chemical Romance in 2010 following the release of their fourth studio album titled Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

Notably, his former bandmates have yet to comment on his sudden demise.