Kate Middleton jumps back into beloved past time after cancer treatment

Kate Middleton is springing back to her old self as she takes finally returns to her favourite pass time after completing cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales, who announced she was “cancer free” back in September, was upset about losing her energy and not being active enough to doing what she loved the most.

Palace insiders have revealed that Kate, who has always been a sporty person, is back to being active and sweating it out at the gym.

“She lost a lot of muscle tone, which really bothered her,” the source told Life & Style Magazine.

“She adores running and is back at it. She’s weightlifting again, doing some spin classes and yoga. It’s not at the level she was before, she’s being smart and starting slow, but it’s still more than a lot of people do.”

The mum of three has been known to be active her whole life as she played field hockey and tennis. The insider insisted that the real loss for Kate “more than anything” had been her sports.

“She missed the mental health benefits of working up a good sweat,” they continued. “Her work has only just begun. She wants to do more. Kate really is determined to turn her difficult experience into something that benefits others.” the source said.

The report also stated that Prince William has been supportive towards his wife in her journey and even accompanies her to the gym sessions.

The couple is reportedly planning to take an official overseas trip together as Kate is gaining back her strength for goals set for next year.