'Harry Potter' star bound to pay 'hefty' amount after losing legal dispute

Rupert Grint loses legal battle to HM Revenue & Cutoms involving tax return

Rupert Grint, globally known as Ron Weasley from Harry Potter series, has been ordered to pay a heavy sum as he has lost his legal dispute with HM Revenue & Cutoms, involving tax return.

Back in 2019, Grint was asked to pay the money after HMRC launched an investigation on one of his tax returns.

The actor’s lawyer argued saying that the amount the 36-year-old actor received was rightly taxed immediately as capital asset. However, the customs believed that it should have been paid as income at higher price.

As per the latest proceedings of the legal dispute, BBC reported that Rupert has been slapped with a penalty of £1.8 million after his claims were dismissed by the tax tribunal judge, Harriet Morgan.

Back in 2011-2012, Grint, 36, received an amount of £4.5million from a company which is likely the residual income and bonuses he got from the Harry Potter films.

According to the star, he could pay capital gains tax on a sum of 10% rather than paying at a top rate of 52% as income tax and national insurance.

All his appeals were dashed down in latest legal tiff as judge Morgan stated that the cash ‘derived substantially the whole of its value from the activities of Mr Grint’ rather than comprehended as income.