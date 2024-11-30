Royal family issues delightful update about Queen Camilla

Royal family shares delightful life update about Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla performed a heartfelt duty during her recovery from a chest infection.

On November 29, the official Instagram of the royal family introduced a new member of the Medical Detection Dogs, Freddy, who was named by the Queen.

The statement reads, "Freddy has something to tell you… He has passed his six-month assessment and is one paw further along his career ladder to become a Medical Alert Assistance Dog!"

"Swipe across to see Freddy in action as he showed his assessor the skills he has learnt since joining the team at Medical Detection Dogs, including lovely heelwork, waiting patiently for short periods (which he will now build up) and great recall when running off his lead."

"This heir-y trainee was named by MDD Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and has now been given his life-saving red jacket for the next phase of his journey."

It is important to note that the Queen's update came amid her health woes.

For the unversed, a few days ago, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles' wife was diagnosed with a chest infection. On the advice of her doctors, Camilla also stepped down from key royal engagements.