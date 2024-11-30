Timothee Chalamet recalls hardships he faced due to his body type

Timothee Chalamet recalls hardships he face due to body type

Timothée Chalamet looking back on the difficult time of his career.

Although, the actor is well-reputed in the industry now, but he didn't envision how he got here.

The Oscar-nominated actor recently said in an interview for the Rolling Stone UK cover that he was constantly turned down for jobs in action films like Divergent and Maze Runner early in his career because of his body type.

“I would always get the same feedback, ‘Oh, you don’t have the right body,’” Chalamet recalled.

“I had an agent call me once and say, ‘I’m tired of getting the same feedback. We’re gonna stop submitting you for these bigger projects, because you’re not putting on weight.’ I was trying to put on weight. I couldn’t! I basically couldn’t. My metabolism or whatever the f**k couldn’t do it.”

As a result, the Dune: Part Two star pursued more independent movies, such as Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, Little Women, and Call Me By Your Name, which ultimately became his claim to fame and won him an Oscar nomination for best actor.

“I was knocking on one door that wouldn’t open,” Chalamet said, referring to action films. “So I went to what I thought was a more humble door, but actually ended up being explosive for me.”

After starring in Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise, the Wonka actor was eventually able to establish himself in the movie industry.

His next role for fans will be that of iconic musician Bob Dylan in the film A Complete Unknown, which opens in theatres on December 25.

Chalamet added that his earlier acting roles were “so personal and vulnerable. There’s an intimacy to that work that I hear in Bob’s early music, in his early folk songs,” he continued, seizing the metaphor, “but eventually you want to use different instruments.”