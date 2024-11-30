Dwayne Johnson breaks silence on 'Moana' photo leak by paparazzi

Live-action 'Moana' is slated to hit the theatres in 2026.

Dwayne Johnson shared his first reaction after paparazzi leaked photos from the Moana set.

In a recent interview with Extra, the actor who voiced Maui in two Moana animated Disney films, recalled paparazzi invading the live-action film set despite the team's efforts to close it completely.

"We shot outside, and when those pictures surfaced, I was like, 'Shit, we got caught,' because we were putting up, like, walls so there was no paparazzi," the Rock said of the photos getting leaked. "But they got into boats and started shooting pictures."

His initial reaction to the leaked photos came after he confessed honestly about the body suit he donned to match the muscular physique of the Demigod.

Shortly after the leaked photos surfaced on social media, eagle-eyed fans noticed his bulkier appearance.

When asked about it during the interview, the 52-year-old actor confirmed that the muscular look was achieved with a custom-made body suit.

"That’s a suit that took a long time to put on," Johnson said. "So, I’m so happy you said, 'You bulked up,' because when you say, 'You bulked up,' that means you couldn’t tell."

Moana, helmed by Thomas Kail, is slated to hit the theatres in 2026.