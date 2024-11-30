Oscar-nominated assistant director Adam Somner dies at 57

Adam Somner died at 57

Adam Somner, the longtime assistant director who worked with some of Hollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers, has passed away at the age of 57.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a family spokesperson, announced that Somner died on Wednesday, November 27, after a battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer.

Throughout his distinguished career, Somner collaborated with directors, including Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg.

Most recently, the Oscar-nominated assistant director was involved in an untitled project for Warner Bros. with Anderson, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

He previously collaborated with Anderson on Inherent Vice, Licorice Pizza, Phantom Thread, The Master, and There Will Be Blood.

Somner also made significant contributions to the work of Spielberg, including Bridge of Spies, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Lincoln, Munich, Ready Player One, and West Side Story.

With Scorsese, he worked on Killers of the Flower Moon and The Wolf of Wall Street.

In addition, Somner partnered with Ridley Scott on All the Money in the World, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Gladiator, Hannibal, and G.I. Jane.

Meanwhile, his collaborations with Iñárritu include The Revenant and Birdman.

The late producer earned an Academy Award nomination for his work on Licorice Pizza (2021) and received a Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Feature Film for The Revenant (2015).

Somner is survived by his wife, Carmen Ruiz de Huidobro; their children, Olivia and Bosco; and his brother, Mark Somner.