'Stay-at-home mom' Amy Adams reveals her 'unique' filming experience

Amy Adams gets candid about different filming experience

Amy Adams is getting candid about a different kind of filming experience ahead of her upcoming film Nightbitch.

During an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the 50-year-old, who went on a brief hiatus earlier to spend time as a stay-at-home mom, detailed on her ‘challenging’ experience as she filmed scenes with a whole bunch of dogs.

Adams told the outlet, "Being on set between the dogs and a 3-year-old, you really just had to be ready for anything. They're great and lovely, but it was just a very unpredictable environment, which was great because it kept me very present, very grounded.”

The Enchanted actress further went on to add, "I always knew I had to be really consistent in order to help everybody understand where we were going on any given day, but it keeps you super present. And it was really fun."

Speaking of the film that highlights something about motherhood that isn’t really talked about, the actress explained that the film didn’t always follow a seamless process.

For the unversed, the Horror/ Comedy film Nightbitch is slated to release in cinemas on December 6, 2024.